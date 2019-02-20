TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Federal Government Declares Friday Public Holiday, Exempts Some Service Providers

By The Nigerian Voice

The Federal Government has declared Friday, February 22 as a public holiday. The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the announcement on Wednesday via his Twitter handle.

According to him, the government made the declaration in preparation for the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Mr Dambazau, however, said bankers and those offering essential services were excluded from the declaration.

His tweets read, “Federal Government declares Friday 22, February 2019 as work-free day. Those providing essential duties and bankers are excluded.

“The work-free day is to enable citizens return to their polling units for the reschedule Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“Security agencies have been directed to ensure safety of lives and property before, during and after the general election.”


