How two brave police women engage, overpower armed robbers

Two police women in Ogun State today engaged, overpowered and arrested two armed robbery suspects Hafiz Omidokun and Peter Babalola who attempted to rob them on their way to their police division.

The women were driving in a car belonging to one of them from Ifo going to Sango Ota and on getting to Iyana-Ilogbo area, the two suspects suddenly double crossed them with a motorcycle and attempted to rob the women police with a locally made pistol.

Some residents of the area told The Nigerian Voice that the brave police women engaged the suspects in physical combat.

An eyewitness said when the women police overpowered the suspects, they attempted to runaway but they were arrested by the women with the help of some passersby.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident and commended the gallant police women.

The PPRO said the mob almost lynch the suspects after their arrest by the police women. He explained that the DPO Sango Division CSP, Oyedele Nasirudeen who had earlier received the distress call arrived with his patrol team and took the suspects to the station.

Oyeyemi said one locally made pistol, one expended cartridge and a motorcycle were recovered from the suspects.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ahmed Iliyasu ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Special Anti robbery Squad (SARS) for discreet investigation and prosecution.