Library Users Charged To Embrace Love And Uphold Good Reading Culture

Library users have been charged to uphold good reading culture and embrace love for one another at all times.

The Acting Director of the Prof. Kenneth Dike Central E-Library Akwa, Anambra state, Dr. Nkechi Udeze gave the charge while addressing the library users in a convivial gathering convened to celebrate this year's St. Valentine day which took place at the library

She described love as a charge from God to mankind, and hence enjoined everyone to keep to it as well as manifest it on daily basis, rather than only on Valentine day as many do.

Dr. Udeze further eulogized the library users for their patronage, and confessed the readiness of the library in ensuring conducive reading environment and in serving the users better, being one of the reasons why the registration fee for obtaining the library card was subsidized to only N300 annually.

She urged them to continue utilizing and taking maximum advantage of the library and its enormous services due to the gargantuan benefits associated with that. She also encouraged them to apply for the various skills acquisition trainings available in the library for all round development, noting that one needs to have some other skills apart from reading, given the current economic instability in the country and the changes in the trend.

Contributing, one of the library users, Mr. Godknows Alaukwu, confessed his satisfaction with the services provided by the library, which he said has kept him coming, even as he urged the management and the staff of the library never to relent on that, noting that the library's services to the users and the society at large have been so helpful in molding good behaviours, in making the society a better place to live and in human capacity building.

Another library user who is also a civil servant, Mrs. Ify Okeke noted that she majorly uses the library for research, and registered her consummate satisfaction with the warm friendliness between the staff members and users. She showered panegyrics on Dr. Udeze and her entire team of management and staff of the library for their commendable efforts, and urged them to uphold and sustain same.

The convivial period was also used to appreciate God for his love and gift of life, while the library users, particularly those preparing for JAMB and other examinations were also prayed for, and committed into the hand of God for retentive memory.