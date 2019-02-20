TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

APC Leader Assassinated In Imo State

By The Nigerian Voice
The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Logara/Umuohiagu Ward in the Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State was yesterday shot dead.

The APC ward chairman identified as, Ifeanyi Ozoemena, was killed by suspected assassins last night Tuesday February 19th.

According to reports, Ozoemena had just finished presiding over a political meeting in his ward and was on his way to his house when he was accosted by some masked men who shot him dead at close range. The men rode in a tinted SUV.

Confirming the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi, investigations into the killing has started and that the culprits will soon be apprehended. He added that the body of the deceased has been deposited in a morgue.


