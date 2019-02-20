Steer Clear From Election Matters, Delta CP Warns Vigilante, Others

Commissioner of Police, Delta State has warned Vigilante groups and other volunteer organizations not to dive into the 2019 electioneering process.

The police boss who expressed worries over the way and manner these security outfits were getting involved, warned them to steer clear.

In a release made available to The Nigerian Voice Wednesday by the acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Chuks Orisewezie, the police hierarchy in the state expressed "dismayed with the way and manner majority of the volunteer organizations are meddling into the election/security affairs".

According to the release, a reference point are the three (3) suspects viz David Ukiri ‘m’, Alfred Joseph ‘m’ and Uvwiejibobor Akpevwe ‘m’ all of Udu in Udu Local Government, arrested with arms, by a detachment of Police officers deployed to CBN to secure electoral materials, who claim to be members of vigilante and were detailed by their chairman to escort electoral materials.

The Police Authority reiterated that the responsibility of providing security during the 2019 General Election rests on the Police in collaboration with other Security Agencies; namely: Police, Army, Navy, Civil Defence, Federal Road Safety, Immigration, Air Force and DSS.

The Police warned all stakeholders who have or intend to employ the services of private Security Agents, volunteers, guards vigilantes for the purpose of securing/escorting electoral materials to desist from doing so, saying "Any such armed private security personnel in whatever form or guise will be appropriately dealt with".