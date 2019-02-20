Delta Enrolls 485, 140 Persons Into Contributory health Scheme

To bring healthcare delivery closer to the door steps of Deltans, the state government has enrolled a total of 485, 140 into the state contributory healthy scheme.

Addressing Deltans Wednesday during Citizens' Engagement Forum On Delta State 2019 Budget, organized by the ministry of Economic Planning, the state government said the scheme though has not reached its desired goal but it has commenced.

The Commissioner in the ministry, Kingsley Emu, disclosed that "government will target a minimum of 20 percent coverage of the entire Delta state population (above 1.2 million people).

He said immunization activities would increase, scale up family planning services, scale up school health activities and continue renovation and equipping of DELSUTH Oghara targeted at making it a true centre of excellence.

He also disclosed that the sum of N8.6 billion has been budgeted for the health sector in the 2019 fiscal year while N1.6 billion has been earmarked for the water sub-sector.

"The Warri Effurun water supply scheme PPP model aimed at resucitating and providing cheaper potable safe water to over 16, 000 households in the Warri Effurun environ through prepaid water meters, remains a flagship and indeed the first water supply PPP model, not only in Delta State but Nigeria".

On education, the government is set to establish 19 technical colleges in the state in the next four years in areas where it does not exist, thereby making one each in the 25 local government area.