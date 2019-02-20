Alleged Assassination Attempt On Senator Chris Ngige: Anambra Police Reacts

The police in Anambra State has denied stories making the rounds of the arrest of two men who were on a mission to assassinate the minister of labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

The social media had been agog on Sunday with the news of the arrest of two alleged assassins by youths of Alor community of Idemili South local government area of Anambra State, where the minister hailed.

But the police command’s spokesperson in the state, SP Haruna Mohammed reacting to enquiries from our correspondent, said the news was totally misleading.

He clarified that, “On the 17/2/2019 at about 5pm, there was a report at Nnobi Division that while the President-General elections was taking place at Alor Town hall, a group of youth stormed the venue and disrupted the gathering.

“However, nine suspects were arrested by the community and handed over to the Police in connection with the alleged incident.”

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police CP Mustapha Dandaura has ordered for a full scale investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said.