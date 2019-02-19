President Buhari Plotting To Postpone Election Again -- Cupp

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has alleged that President Buhari is planning on shifting the rescheduled February 23rd election.

The group also claims that the Department of State Services (DSS) will today arrest the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commissioner in charge of operations and logistics, Prof. Okechukwu Ibeanu.

CUPP spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere said the planned arrest was due to his alleged refusal to help the All Progressives Congress (APC) government sabotage distribution and compromise of sensitive election materials.

CUPP said: