Pdp Years Of Misrule?

I really wish I could discuss this much as I want. Bear in mind that this is not in support or against any govt but to set the record straight.

I will base my submission on critical areas such as:

1) The low pace of development witnessed btw 1999 n 2015 despite oil revenue earnings

2) Diversification of the economy

3) Importation of agricultural products

4) Poverty rate

5) Recession

6) Corruption

7) Electricity Generation n Distribution

8) Roads, railways and airport facilities

9) Treasury Single Account

10) Social Safety Net

Nigeria's transition from military rule to democratic government was not just a mere paper work at inception but one that required depth of skill and understanding of both military and democracy. Hence, the coming of the erstwhile Head of State, Olusegun Obasanjo, a Southerner, whose job was to forcefully discharge the military generals from office and wrest power from the-born-to-rule military apparachiks. But he risked a forceful ejection and staging a comeback if they lose out of power altogether. To preserve democracy, some of these elements had to remain in the corridor of power until gradually the system began to heal. Reason why not too much could be shown during his tenure in office. Yet, despite the mitigating daunting challenges Obasanjo worked tirelessly for Nigeria's debt cancellation.

Little did we know we lived in d dark ages until the communication revolution ushered in by Obasanjo through the privatization of NITEL which served as a drain in our purse just like our present refineries yearning for privatization! The coming of Mobile Telecommunication Companies enhanced even competitiveness such that the tariff now charged is at its lowest end, a dream that would have been dicountenanced a decade back. The same way privatization in power and NNPC will experience a dramatic change few years to come.

The reform witnessed in the banking sector will be alien to those who didn't know the risk involved in keeping money in bank prior to 2005. The recapitalisation of banks that now lead to just a handful of 25 banks as against the over 100 we had is a testament to the well doing of Obasanjo's PDP administration.

The founding of agencies such as FRSC, NAFDAC, EFCC, ICPC, NDDC, UBE to mention just a few are the handwork of Obasanjo. Setting up these institutions as trivial as they seem didn't happen overnight as some felt threatened by their existence, as their establishment tended to block the largesse they had usually enjoyed without them. Series of confrontations, assaults, fights were usually the order of the day in the National Assembly prompting the quick successive changes in the leadership. It is easy to look back today and trivialise these achievements because they are no longer our pressing needs as power and roads are.

The quest for economic diversification to many was a mirage between 2007 and 2015. But a cursory look at development at that time states otherwise. No fundamental changes could be witnessed without an enabling environment. The government of President Musa Yaradua instituted several reforms first to deepen democracy away from the near military rule that characterized Obasanjo's government. The Judiciary became an independent arm, the legislature operated without interference and interregnum of its leadership, the Rule of Law was entrenched, Fundamental Human Rights upheld, Due Process became operational. These all bolstered Nigeria's image internationally leading to Foreign Direct Investment inflow into the economy.

The government of President Yaradua also pioneered the Niger Delta Amnesty programme to assuage the wound and restiveness of the Niger Delta youths. The effect was the reduced disruptions and vandalism of pipelines thereby allowing more accruals to Nigeria's income. The amount of oil exploration and exploitation also began to increase.

There also was the need to diversify into agriculture as an immediate way out of unemployment. He commenced the dredging of the Niger River Basin. Alas, the fertilizer scam created since the days of Shehu Shagari had not been ended. Though he made frantic efforts to improve the agricultural sector, only a marginal increase was witnessed before his ailment took his life.

On infrastructural development, Yaradua laid foundation for what we now witness as development in the sector. The Abuja metro lane commissioned by Buhari in July 2016 was the brain child of Yaradua, 90% completed by Jonathan. Many would have forgotten that a large segment of the Abeokuta-Lagos expressway was a single carriage way, whose dualisation was embarked upon by Obasanjo in 2005. The road was completed with the flyover bridge at Sango Roundabout commissioned by Yaradua govt in 2008. The Benin-Ore road got the attention of the federal government under Yaradua. Several federal roads also underwent repairs and reconstruction during this period.

Yaradua also planned to resuscitate the teaching hospitals which were near collapse in each federal university in Nigeria, at least to prevent the medical tourism that had become a common denominator among politicians and the well-to-do. He hardly achieved this before he gave up in a foreign hospital.

Goodluck Jonathan rose to power to complete the four-year-term of the late President and to renew his mandate. His first year in power was to consolidate his loyalty to the kith n kin of his former boss and as such to seek their endorsement for his ambition in 2011. He stayed true to Yaradua's 7 Point Agenda before he rolled out the Transformation Agenda in 2011.

Perhaps his major undoing was his outcry that there were cabals in his government which many other Presidents have failed to admit till date. (Aisha Buhari's claim that only two men run her husband's government has been denied frontally by Buhari himself). Jonathan never gained favour of the masses for speaking this hard truth. Efforts at halting the oil subsidy from which these cabals benefit met with brickwalls. Our current President and his helsmen boasted that subsidy was unfounded and a mere scam. We were told a litre of oil would be sold for #45 and that a Naira would exchange for a Dollar. But today, Nigeria pays more for subsidy, the dollar exchanges for #360 and the price of petrol soars from #87 to #145, the same amount we trooped to the street to fight against in 2011!

Anyway, back to Jonathan's achievements. Jonathan implemented the Freedom of Information Act, a single document which allows that all shady activities be brought to light and gives freedom to everyone without fear nor favour to share their views without intimidation in furtherance of deepening democracy.

Cases of corruption were thrown open. The rot in the Police was exposed, the sore in the immigration recruitment exercise became glaring to all. The attention given to the devastating Boko Haram insurgents by the media catalysed its impacts unlike now when government sees such as an attempt to undermine its response to tackling the problem and as such make efforts for underreportage. (An example of which is the banning of Amnesty International from reporting insurgency in Nigeria).

In a bid to salvage the worsening cases of corruption, Jonathan took steps to deal with the problem first from the root by the introduction of BVN and placing limits on cash withdrawals at will without authorization from the CBN. This limited shady transfer and withdrawals. Cash stacked at homes could not be taken to banks and loitering them in banks outside the country became increasingly impossible. Jonathan thus consolidated on Obasanjo's bank reforms. He instituted the Treasury Single Account.

Many Foreign Direct Investment were recorded leading to the peak GDP growth rate to the tune of 7.5%, third fastest in the world. The recapitalisation of Nigeria's economy put it highest in Africa at $503B in 2014. Job creation was on the increase. Nigeria launched its first Satellite Project called NigComSat 1 and 2 to accelerate technology development in few years to come. Impetus was given to automobile producers in Nigeria such as Innoson Motors.

The army and navy were fast building their aerial arsenals, since the U.S government under Obama refused sales of military hardware and the neighbouring South Africa refused to support the country which once stood by her to end apartheid. It all appeared a conspiracy to forcefully bring down Jonathan's government.

The robust agricultural policies of Jonathan was comprehensive as the Minister, Mr Adewunmi, brought far reaching changes to the sector. Dams were constructed, silos built, mechanized farming instituted, fertilizer challenges brought to its heels, loans given to farmers through e-Wallet operations. Rice production received a boost such that government considered banning rice importation far back as 2013/14.

As at July/August 2012, power generation and supply had increased to nearly 20hrs per day for virtually all consumers under the Minister of Power, Barth Nnaji. Perhaps the grievous mistake of Jonathan was his sack due to the pressure from the mass public. A week following his sack, power reverted back to an average of 12hrs a day and two weeks after it dropped off to 6hrs on the average and it never rose again through out the tenure of Prof Nebo, the succeeding Minister of Power. All the Power substations built under Jonathan littered across the country have been abandoned. Today nearly 4years after the promise of our super Minister Barr. Babatunde Fashola, little or no significant increase have been witnessed.

The metro rail launched by Yaradua was 90% completed by Jonathan and commissioned by Buhari just a year after he came to power little wonder despite the recession such a project was commissioned for which he took the glory. Jonathan also launched the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway which many South-West governors absented from when during its flag off safe Governor Amosun of Ogun State. Today the project billed to be completed in 2017, left completed at 25% by Jonathan is now about 70% completed by Buhari. Certainly this project can't be 100% completed given present indicators. Should a new government complete it by 2020, would it be fair to say Buhari did nothing?

Several roads were started and completed during Jonathan's era. Among which were:

Oturkpo-Oweto Road (Section in Benue State.

Completion of Otukpa-Ayangba-Ajaokuta-Okene Road in Kogi State.

Completion of Ningi-Yadagumgume-Fuskar Mata Road (Phase II) in Bauchi State.

Completion of Yana-Shira-Azare Road in Bauchi State

Completion of Wukari-Takum Road in Taraba State

Completion of Benin-Ofosu Expressway in Edo States

Completion of Enugu-Abakaliki Road in Enugu/Ebonyi States

Completion of Ogoja Junction-Ikom Road in Cross River State

Completion of Ado-Ilumoba-Agbado-Ikare Road in Ekiti State

Completion of the Dualization of Ibadan-Ilorin road section I (Ibadan – Oyo) in Oyo State.

Completion of the Reconstruction of Vom-Manchok road in Plateau State.

Completion of the Repairs of 3rd Mainland Bridge (Phase II), covering additional works for the replacement of 8Nos. Expansion Joints in Lagos State.

Completion of the Dualization of Onitsha-Owerri Road (Section I) and Onitsha Eastern Bypass, in Anambra State.

Completion of the Rehabilitation of Uba-Mbalala road in Borno State.

Completion of the Rehabilitation of Funtua-Gusau-Sokoto road (Section II: Gusau-Talata Mafara) in Zamfara and Sokoto States.

Completion of the Rehabilitation of Obiozora-Uburu-Ishiagu Road in Enugu and Ebonyi States.

Completion of the Access Road to Kaduna Refinery in Kaduna State.

Completion of the Construction/Rehabilitation of Gbogan-Iwo road in Oyo State to mention just a few.

Whatever Buhari has achieved in his nearly four years of his administration pales in comparison!

Jonathan ensured the policies of Yaradua in the health sector were achieved. In all states, there are viable Federal Teaching universities which was a far cry prior to 1999. The scourge of Ebola was nailed just days after it was noticed in Nigeria. Polio was kicked out. Malaria fought headlong. HIV/AIDS reduced to the barest. Life expectancy increased from 47 years to 54 years.

In the education sector, about 12 more federal universities were established, 150 Almajiri schools were built to address the need of out of school children prevalent in the North, hoped to address the issue of insurgency in Nigeria in the long run. JAMB examination became electronically conducted to reduce cases of malpractices and ensure credibility in admission processes. Salaries of lecturers were increased.

Electoral reforms were instituted to ensure free, fair and credible polls. University dons and professors were assigned the task of conducting elections as Returning Officers just as the Chairman of INEC was Prof Attahiru Jega, a man from the distant Kebbi State from Jonathan's Bayelsa. This signalled non interference and independence of the electoral system which was aimed at heralding advancement of Nigeria's democracy.

Jonathan started off the Social Safety Nets such as Sure-P, YouWin and many entrepreneural projects aside empowering farmers to delve into agriculture, which Buhari's government took a leaf from with TraderMoni, NPower project and its likes.

Perhaps the greatest undoing of GEJ's government was the inability to tackle insurgency, of which Buhari's government fair no better, corruption in both governments, in which case, Buhari is accused of shielding his party loyalists such as Akpabio, Obanikoro, Oshiomhole and Ganduje to mention a few.

The inability of Buhari to give account of the repatriated funds looted by Abacha, the borrowing of about #10 trillion to nearly double that of the three previous governments put together is seen by many as a dent in his government. Besides, the revenues from oil which now averages $60 per barrel and over 2million barrel production is not seen as commensurate for his achievements.

Buhari's economic policies is largely unpopular. Retrenchment and job loss characterised his government especially in the banking sector, industries and services. Many businesses folded up. Foreign Direct Investment had a steep decline.

Security worsened, Insurgency claimed more lives. Herdsmen embarked on wanton killings, farms razed, cows encroached into farms and caused havoc and till present not one has been prosecuted! Jumping into lagoons to avoid the horror of living became widespread. Suicide by hanging become prevalent.

The gains of democracy recorded over the 16 years of PDP rule were reversed. The Judiciary became gagged, freedom of speech suffered setbacks all in the name of hate speech. The President no longer could appoint INEC Chairman from any other region safe from his. His niece made the Collation Officer. About 80% of Police Commissioners appointed are of Northern extraction, a development found in nearly all federal agencies. Nepotism practised in its full glare!

The quest for Cattle Colony dominated the foray. 5,000 hectares of land to be surrendered by each state to further the activities of Fulanis, an attempt to subdue the Southerners in the long run.

Lastly, Buhari whose age is 76 years is reputed to have a younger sister who is older in age! His physical strength has diminished and mental prowess abated as noticed in most of his campaigns. He hardly could answer questions correctly without going through scripts. It is believed that every government gives his best in first tenure. If Buhari's best was seen in the period of 2015 till present, I wonder what his performance will be in the next four years.

Time and space will not permit me to state the promises of restructuring pushed by Atiku. His agility, alertness, understanding of the economy and his acceptability in all regions, a man who understands and speak the three major ethnic languages, a cosmopolitan entrepreneur of repute, the second largest employer of labour in Adamawa state after the state government! His combination with Peter Obi of Anambra State, I believe will bring the desired change.

Nevertheless, let no man take to violence in support of any candidate. The election is not worth the blood of any Nigerian. Vote and shun apathy!

God bless you!

And may God forever bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!!