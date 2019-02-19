TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

1 hour ago | General News

Cjtf, Security Forces Apprehend Three Suicide Bombers In Borno Idps Camp, Yobe

By Ahmed Abu, The Nigerian Voice, Maiduguri

A potential suicide bomber, Goni Modu who sneaked into Bakassi IDP Camp was napped on Monday by men of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and handed over to Security Forces.

Report obtained by our Correspondent reveals that on 18 Feb, 19, a potential suicide bomber, Goni Modu who sneaked into Bakassi IDP Camp was nabbed by men of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and handed over to Security Forces.

"It is widely believed that more of these carriers must have infiltrated into the city to cause mayhem.

"Staff are strongly advised to avoid crowdy places that could be possibly targets. Such soft targets includes Monday Market, Muna Garage, Post Office area, Bakassi and Dalori Camps.

"Similarly on the same date, 2 insurgents disguised to be madmen on hostile surveillance were apprehended in Damaturu."


A winner is the loser who refuse to quit.
By: Kwame Aduhene-Kwarte

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists