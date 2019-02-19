Cjtf, Security Forces Apprehend Three Suicide Bombers In Borno Idps Camp, Yobe

A potential suicide bomber, Goni Modu who sneaked into Bakassi IDP Camp was napped on Monday by men of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and handed over to Security Forces.

"It is widely believed that more of these carriers must have infiltrated into the city to cause mayhem.

"Staff are strongly advised to avoid crowdy places that could be possibly targets. Such soft targets includes Monday Market, Muna Garage, Post Office area, Bakassi and Dalori Camps.

"Similarly on the same date, 2 insurgents disguised to be madmen on hostile surveillance were apprehended in Damaturu."