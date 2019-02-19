Boko Haram Kill 18 Firewood, Charcoal Scavengers In Borno

At least 18 people who were firewood and chaocal scavengers have been killed/slaughtered by suspected members of dreaded Boko Haram sect in Koshebe general area of Jere Local Government Area of Borno state. Reliable Sources told The Nigerian Voice on Tuesday.

The incident according to sources took place on Monday when the victims had gone to the village to scavenge for firewood and charcoal and sale to residents of Maiduguri, the state capital.

Jere is parts of Maiduguri metropolis where most of its surrounding communities are unsafe. According to a police officer who worked in one of the Divisional Police Offices in Jere who does not want his name in print as he was not authorized to talk to the press said, 10 bodies were evacuated from the scene of the attacks to Maiduguri, leaving 8 other dead bodies at the scene due to inaccessibility.

Another source said he saw security vehicles conveying the dead bodies along Kadamari- Maiduguri road at about 2pm on Tuesday.

"There was an attack and ambush on firewood sellers who had gone to the bush to fetch their products by suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists in Koshebe general area of Jere Local Government Area of Borno state.

" 18 dead bodies were seen at the scene of the attacks, but as it is, only 10 dead bodies were recovered and evacuated by our security forces in conjunction with members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

"The remaining 8 dead bodies were yet to be evacuated due to inaccessibility of the area". The Sources said.