Emergency Igbo National Caucus Meeting

Dear Compatriots,

In view of the various calls by concerned Igbo Citizens on the urgent need for IGBO NATIONAL CAUCUS to examine the issues of National Solidarity, Peace and Security in Alaigbo, ADF has consulted Ohanaeze Ndigbo and agreed on the need for such an Emergency Igbo National Caucus.

As a result, serious consultations are going on with major Stakeholders, various Pan-Igbo and Pro-Biafra organizations to convene this Emergency Caucus on Thursday, February 21st, 2019.

A Committee has been set up by the leadership of Ohanaeze in Collaboration with ADF for this purpose.

I appeal to all those who receive invitation to attend as a matter of patriotic duty.

Prof Uzodinma Nwala

ADF President