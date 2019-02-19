Presidential, National Assembly Election Postponement Done In Good Faith --- The Nehems

A Civil Society group known as The Nehems, has rather toed a different line on the postponed presidential, National Assembly and House of Representatives elections by the Independent Natonal Electoral Commission (INEC).

A press release by the President of Nehems, Comrade (Apostle) Victor Sorokwu, Monday in Asaba, said: "No doubt, the postponement of the presidential and national elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has generated widespread apprehension and mixed reactions.

"But a critical view of the undesirable development does not entirely place the culpability on the laps of the federal umpire.

"Much as INEC deserves some knocks for the extent of official lapses observed in the electoral logistic processes, critics should show considerable empathy towards INEC.

"The Commission, therefore, should not be responsible for the collateral liability; given the unabated machinations and Machiavellian antics of the warring political parties and their nocturnal backers, aimed at scuttling the electoral process for fear of imminent defeat.

"Unscrupulous plots abound, where underworld elements orchestrated arson on INEC offices in some states, ambushed, hijacked and thumb printed sensitive electoral materials - all in desperate efforts to derail the electoral process, undo opponents and to rig elections.

"These atrocities that clearly undermine the efforts of INEC are further aggravated by violent thuggery, armed invasions and assassinations.

"Suffice to say the postponement was done in good faith to avoid unforeseen circumstances that could have led to irredeemable crisis during and after the elections all over the country.

"Based on the reasons stated by INEC that it would be counterproductive to allow elections to go on in some states, while others are not on the same page, the situation was bound to create lacuna for rigging and generate unimaginable crisis.

"The postponement indeed proved that INEC is in charge of the process and committed to free fair and transparent polls in uniformity.

"We believe the electoral umpire is very much committed on conducting acceptable and desirable elections in the 2019 general elections.

"We therefore call on INEC to speedily rectify logistics in the states affected and set the electoral process in motion", he said.