Headquarters 6 Division Will Deal Decisively With Any Political Thug In Its Area Of Responsibility

Credible intelligence available to Headquarters 6 Division Nigerian Army (NA) has uncovered an unholy plan by some political actors within its Area of Responsibility (AOR) to arm and sponsor miscreants in addition to using military-like fatigue dress for deception to cause pandemonium at polling stations for their political gain.

Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Division, Nigerian Army in a statement Tuesday said while covert efforts are on-going to track the source of the weapons and the agents involved in conjunction with sister security agencies, authorities of 6 Division NA wish to unequivocally state that anyone found to be disrupting the electoral process under any guise will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the laws no matter how highly placed he or she is.

To this end, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division and Land Component Commander (LCC) OPDS Maj Gen Jamil Sarham wish to reassure the good people of Niger Delta of providing adequate security in conjunction with other security agencies before, during and after the 2019 General Elections.

He also thanks the good citizens of the Niger Delta for their cooperation and assistance so far rendered to the Division particularly in the area of information dissemination and urge them to do more.