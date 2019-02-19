2 hours ago | Press Statement
Partial Collapse of the UNILAG New University Library Building
Management wishes to inform members of the University community that there was a partial collapse of a floor in the new University Library building being constructed by Dutum Construction Company Limited.
In view of the above, the Governing Council has set up a panel, headed by Professor Peter K. Fogam, to investigate the partial collapse.
Management wishes to assure members of the University community that this matter will be thoroughly investigated and is committed to a transparent process.