Civil Society Group says APC call for Akwa-Ibom INEC REC removal is “vendetta against an upright man”
A Civil Society Organisation; the Society for Rule of Law in Nigeria
(SRLN) has described the demand by the All Progressives Congress (APC)
National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole for the removal of the Akwa-Ibom
State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident
Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mike Igini as a function of vendetta
against the REC over his refusal to “bend” and do the bidding of the
APC, especially in the August 18, 2018 bye-election into the Port
Harcourt Constituency III, Rivers State.
The group said the APC as a ruling party should not be seen as sending
wrong signals to Nigerians and the international community that it was
opposed to free, fair and credible elections, especially in Akwa-Ibom
State where Igini, a known voice for a free, credible and transparent
elections is the REC.
According to a statement in Lagos on Tuesday, by its Coordinator, Dr.
Chima Ubeku, the SRLN said it was uncharitable for a ruling party to
go on national television to single out a REC just because he played
prominent role in the refusal of INEC to award it victory in a Rivers
State
bye-election in which miscreants and hoodlums accompanied by heavily
armed security personnel in uniform stormed the various polling units
and registration areas disrupting voting activities, destroying and
carting away election materials including smart card readers and
ballot boxes as well as injuring many electoral officials.
It said the call for the redeployment of a REC a few days to major
elections is nothing but the beginning of a calculated process to rig
elections because when the new man comes, he will have no time to
familiarize himself with the political structures on the ground.
The group called on INEC to disregard the call, describing Igini as
one of the most upright officials of the commission.
The statement read in part; "Mike Igini is someone whose integrity and
uprightness we as a group can vouch for.
"He is someone who can never be compromised by anyone and he has
demonstrated that on many occasions, the recent being the last year’s
botched election into the Port Harcourt Constituency III, Rivers
State. Video of his courageous position on the election is online for
anyone to see.
"Igini had insisted that election must be conducted in a peaceful
atmosphere which will allow voters to vote and leave the centre
without grumbling. He described what happened on August 18, 2018 in
Rivers State as a tragedy and shameful and highest level of electoral
discredit.
"It is on record that since then, the APC never hidden its dislike for
him (Igini).
"However, this will not remove the fact that he is one of the few
Nigerians that we can close our eyes and recommend to pilot the
affairs of INEC, even at the national level.
"It is on record that in 2014, Igini openly criticized the ruling
Peoples Democratic Party (at that time) primary elections in Cross
River State describing the primaries as massively fraught with
irregularities.
"If the APC is afraid of him as stated on live national television by
its National Chairman, it should be obvious to all discerning minds
that he (Igini) must have refused to be compromised by the party.
"Calling for his redeployment at this time is therefore misguided,
selfish and against the quest by Nigerians for a free, fair and
credible elections."