Civil Society Group says APC call for Akwa-Ibom INEC REC removal is “vendetta against an upright man”

A Civil Society Organisation; the Society for Rule of Law in Nigeria

(SRLN) has described the demand by the All Progressives Congress (APC)

National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole for the removal of the Akwa-Ibom

State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident

Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mike Igini as a function of vendetta

against the REC over his refusal to “bend” and do the bidding of the

APC, especially in the August 18, 2018 bye-election into the Port

Harcourt Constituency III, Rivers State.

The group said the APC as a ruling party should not be seen as sending

wrong signals to Nigerians and the international community that it was

opposed to free, fair and credible elections, especially in Akwa-Ibom

State where Igini, a known voice for a free, credible and transparent

elections is the REC.

According to a statement in Lagos on Tuesday, by its Coordinator, Dr.

Chima Ubeku, the SRLN said it was uncharitable for a ruling party to

go on national television to single out a REC just because he played

prominent role in the refusal of INEC to award it victory in a Rivers

State

bye-election in which miscreants and hoodlums accompanied by heavily

armed security personnel in uniform stormed the various polling units

and registration areas disrupting voting activities, destroying and

carting away election materials including smart card readers and

ballot boxes as well as injuring many electoral officials.

It said the call for the redeployment of a REC a few days to major

elections is nothing but the beginning of a calculated process to rig

elections because when the new man comes, he will have no time to

familiarize himself with the political structures on the ground.

The group called on INEC to disregard the call, describing Igini as

one of the most upright officials of the commission.

The statement read in part; "Mike Igini is someone whose integrity and

uprightness we as a group can vouch for.

"He is someone who can never be compromised by anyone and he has

demonstrated that on many occasions, the recent being the last year’s

botched election into the Port Harcourt Constituency III, Rivers

State. Video of his courageous position on the election is online for

anyone to see.

"Igini had insisted that election must be conducted in a peaceful

atmosphere which will allow voters to vote and leave the centre

without grumbling. He described what happened on August 18, 2018 in

Rivers State as a tragedy and shameful and highest level of electoral

discredit.

"It is on record that since then, the APC never hidden its dislike for

him (Igini).

"However, this will not remove the fact that he is one of the few

Nigerians that we can close our eyes and recommend to pilot the

affairs of INEC, even at the national level.

"It is on record that in 2014, Igini openly criticized the ruling

Peoples Democratic Party (at that time) primary elections in Cross

River State describing the primaries as massively fraught with

irregularities.

"If the APC is afraid of him as stated on live national television by

its National Chairman, it should be obvious to all discerning minds

that he (Igini) must have refused to be compromised by the party.

"Calling for his redeployment at this time is therefore misguided,

selfish and against the quest by Nigerians for a free, fair and

credible elections."