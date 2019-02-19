Bandits kill army captain, 11 others in Katsina

Bandits at the weekend killed an army captain, six other civilians and stole hundreds of animals in Kasai community, Batsari Local Government Area in Katsina State.

They also attacked 17 communities in Rafi and Shiroro Local Government Areas of Niger State, leaving five people dead.

owever, the Nigeria Army in Katsina State could not disclose the identity of the slain captain.

It was gathered that the terrorists stormed the Katsina community at about 1a.m and shot sporadically, forcing the army and residents of the area to flee, and were later to engage them, leading to the death of the victims.

Confirming the development to journalists yesterday, the Transition Committee Chairman of Batsari Local Government Area, Mannir Mu'azu Rumah, said the bandits numbering about 100 attacked the community, killed the army captain and six civilians, leaving scores with various degree of injuries.

He said: “The bandits first attacked our military station, killed the army captain and burnt down the operational Hilux vehicle. They later entered our village and visited the houses of the six civilians separately and killed them. They also carted away money and phones of the victims”.

According to him, the bandits carted away several animals, motorcycles and other valuables worth billions of naira belonging to the residents.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, yesterday paid a condolence visit to the community and sympathised with the families of the victims. (THISDAY)