The Ooni of Ife Confirms The Jews Are From Igboland

Extols The Igbos For Commerce And Trading

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Monday traced the origin of the Jews to Igboland in Nigeria.

The monarch spoke during the 2019 edition of Aje festival.

Speaking at the event in his Ile Oodua palace, Ile-Ife, Ooni Ogunwusi explained that Aje is a deity in charge of wealth and economic prosperity, adding that it has a great positive influence on the world’s economy.

The 44-year-old said the first trade and commerce in the world started at the popular Igbo-mekun (Ojaife) market in Ile Ife, stressing that the role played by the Igbo people of the present day Eastern part of country in the development of market activities cannot be over emphasised.

“We must go back to our history, this celebration belongs to all, including our brothers and sisters from the eastern part this country. Igbo people are naturally part of this celebration, because Nigeria’s economy won’t be complete without emphatically mentioning them.

“In the ancient days, the Igbo were part of the natives in Ile Ife from Omirin quarters, we were one big happy family before they left for the eastward to where they are today from where a section of them left in a clockwise migration to become Jews. That’s why there are enormous similarities between the Jewish and Igbo tribes till date,” the Ooni said

He rejected the belief that Igbo people migrated from the Jews, saying the correct notion is that the Jews left Igbo land for their current location in Ethiopia, Israel and around the world.

On the forthcoming general elections, Ooni Ogunwusi who is the co-chairman of National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria admonished that only a peaceful election can guarantee wealth and prosperity. He urged the electoral umpire and other stakeholders to ensure free, fair and credible polls for the stability of the country