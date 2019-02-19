Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri: 'I am worried about the results, not the fans'

Maurizio Sarri was left clinging to his Chelsea job after the Stamford Bridge supporters turned on him in the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United .

The home fans chanted 'f*** Sarri-ball' and joined in with songs of 'you're getting sacked in the morning' from the away end in front of chairman Bruce Buck, who was in the stands.

There were also songs of support for former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard, who would be among the favourites to succeed Sarri as head coach.

Sarri is in the middle of a crucial run of games that are expected to determine his fate and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich must now decide whether or not to act ahead of Thursday night's Europa League tie against Malmo .

The Italian insisted he is not worried about his future, but the manner of the latest defeat and the reaction of the fans suggested it is becoming a matter of time before action is taken.

Asked whether or not he had ever been subjected to chants of 'f*** Sarri-ball', Sarri replied: “No. For everything, there is a first time.”

On whether or not the reaction of the fans was a big concern, Sarri said: “No, I am worried about the results. Not about the fans. I can understand the situation and our fans, because the result wasn’t really good. We are out of the FA Cup, so I can understand our fans. But I am worried at the moment about our results.”

In terms of the threat of being sacked, he added: “I was really very worried when I was in League Two in Italy. Not now.

“It's not my problem [whether I am given time]. My problem is to start [preparing] the game tomorrow morning and to work with my players to try and improve in a few days, and find more determination, more aggression. Because we conceded the second goal without determination or aggression.”

On whether or not his players are still behind him, Sarri said: “I think so. Of course I am not sure, but I think so. I think the situation with the players is really very good for the relationship, but the relationship is not so important. It’s important to play, it’s important to get good results, but my relationship with my players is good at the moment.”

Chelsea's supporters booed the team off at half time after goals from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba had put United ahead. They then revolted when Sarri replaced Mateo Kovacic with Ross Barkley and sent on Willian and finally Davide Zappacosta ahead of Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Those disgruntled fans will be astonished to find out Sarri believed his team played well in the defeat, saying: “With the result, we were unlucky. In the first half we played better than the opponent and, at the end of the first half, it was 2-0 to them.

“Then in the second half it was really very difficult to play because they are a really physical team and defended very low, compact. So we played confused football. But, in the first half, we played well.”

On his side's progression to the quarter-finals, where his team will play Wolverhampton Wanderers , United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “We want to get to the final. It’ll be a tough away game against Wolves, but it seems like both we and our fans love the away games. It didn’t feel like an away game with that support behind the goal.”