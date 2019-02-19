Ojaja Principal Cup: Ooni To Present Awards And Trophies As Competition Reaches Final.

The stage is set for the final of the maiden edition of the Ojaja II Principal Cup in Ile-Ife. The competition which began a few weeks ago has seen some tremendous talent discovered.

It could be recalled that His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II launched this project in his Palace on the 18th of September, 2018 in fulfilment of his promise to revive grassroot football and 16 schools were drawn from the four local government in Ile-Ife to participate in the inaugural edition with Oduduwa college chosen as the venue to host the epoch competition.

The teams have entertained and dazzled the audiences during their various matches from the preliminaries to the semi-finals and it's now down to two teams to slog it out in the final on 20th February, 2019 at Oduduwa College.

In the semi-final, Oduduwa College defeated Ifecity college 2 - 1 while Olode High Schl vs L.A Ipetumodu ended in penalty shootout after after 1-1 draw to book their places in the final.

The final will see the foremost monarch and the host of the competition; Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II presenting the awards and trophies to the eventual winners and he will be supported by Ex-Super Eagles Ace Obafemi Akinwunmi Martins (The Special Guest) and other dignitaries invited to guests of honors.