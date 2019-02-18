Troops At Gajigana Fob Inflict Heavy Casualty On Boko Haram Terrorists ... Denies Them Freedom Of Operation.

Following the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) attack at Gajigana on Saturday, 16 February 2019 at about 1850hrs and successfully repelled and fatally dealt with by the gallant troops deployed at Gajigana Forward Operating Base (FOB), an early hours exploitation operation was conducted yesterday 17th February 2019 through their withdrawal route to mop up and clear the general area of the remnant elements of the BHTs.

Colonel Ado Isa, the Deputy Director, Public Relations, 7 Division Nigerian Army/ , Sector 1, Operation LAFIYA DOLE in a statement on Monday said that during the exploits, it was confirmed that members of the BHTs suffered heavy casualty based on the splits and flow of bloods around the parapets and the tracks where their deads were dragged away through the escape route. Items recovered along the route includes: One 36 hand grenade, Five 60 Millimetre (mm) Mortar rounds, 13 X 12.7mm rounds, 142 X 7.62mm rounds, one AK 47 magazine and a Night Vision Goggle.

Based on the occurence, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu and his team visited the location on Sunday 17th February 2019 to assess the situation and the success of the operation. General Bulama addressed the troops and salute their fighting spirit and urge them to maintain the momentum with assurance that the Division will promptly support them at all times.

In that regards, the troops were replenished with more ammunitions and other logistical support on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai to boost their morale and effort in the fight against terrorism and insurgency.