Human Right group advocates for violence free elections in Ebonyi

A Non Governmental Organization known as Human Rights Advocacy Organization has advocated for violence free election in Ebonyi state.

The group matched within the major streets of Abakaliki capital city of Ebonyi state and later had a brief stop over at the state police command and the Government House gate.

While the Chief of Staff, Dr Ofor Okorie received them in front of Ebonyi Government House, he appreciated the group for taking the bold step in advocating for a just course.

He assured them that state government will ensure the conduct of a free and fair election just as they advocated for.

Okorie reiterated that the government will protect them during the election despite their tribe and religion, while applauding them for their efforts.

He urged them to vote for a leader that has the interest of the people at heart and as a human right organization, they should stand on their rights.

On her part, the founder of the group, Mrs. Jacinta Nworie noted that they stand for peaceful elections in the state and that all parties involved in the general elections as would take place on 16 February and 2nd March should shun violence.

Her words, "We say no to election violence, we say no to election malpractice. This is not a political gathering, but a gathering that allows people to follow their conscience.

"Our mandate is to defend peoples rights, people should follow their minds, we took time to visit the 13LGAs of Ebonyi state to get peoples opinions about the present government. And we where told that this government has done well and deserves some kudos".

Others who spoke at the event were representative of Emir of Hausa community, Hamisu Gambo,the State Coordinator of the group Muhammed Natija,and Kabiru Ibrahim all toll the line of peace.