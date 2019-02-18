Borno Govt House Turned Den of Thieves, Burglers

Government House Maiduguri, the seat of power in Borno State has turned into a den of thieves and burglers. These band of criminals specialize in stealing vehicles belonging Govenment House visitors.

This came to light last Tuesday when the State Governor, Honourable Kashim Shettima toured Mafa, Dikwa and Ngala (Gamboru) LGAs in company of some journalists. On return to Maiduguri, some of the journalists who accompanied the governor discovered that their vehicles parked at the premises of Government House has been burgled. Items like their working tools and other personal belongings such a laptops, laptop and phone chargers, power bank, car battery, set of wrappers and other valuables was carted away.

The prevailing security lapses in the Government House which has a bearing of collaboration between Government House workers and security services have been severally reported to the authorities but so far, no action has been taken.

Efforts have been made by some victims to meet Governrment officials in charge to address the matter but no cooperation on the side of the officials. To worsen the situation, bogus comparison with similar activities happening at the Presidential Villa was made to dismiss the victims.

It is a known fact that whenever the governor is on official duty outside the state capital or out of town (Maiduguri city), most of those on the governor's convoy do park their private vehicles at the Government House for security and follow the governor till they are back , no matter the number of days the governor spends outside. However, their trust is betrayed as their car accessories, personal belongings are stolen.