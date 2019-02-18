Boko Haram kills army officer, three soldiers in Yobe

THE Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday attacked a base of the Nigerian Army in Buni Yadi town in the Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State, killing an army officer and three soldiers, while five others were injured.

Our correspondent learnt that the Boko Haram fighters also suffered losses as five of the attackers were killed by the troops attached to Special Forces School and the 27 Task Force Brigade.

According to the army on Sunday, the insurgents attacked the base around 6pm on Saturday, coming in four gun trucks, one Mine Resistant Ambush Protection and assorted arms and ammunition.

The army had yet to release the identities of the slain officer and soldiers, but it noted that the troops were able to recover several weapons from the insurgents, after a fierce gunfire.

The weapons included nine AK-47 rifles, one anti-aircraft gun, 121 rounds of 12.7 mm anti-aircraft ammunition, 36 hand grenades, 295 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition, four Improvised Explosive Devices, one gun truck and one motorcycle.

The acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, who confirmed the incident on Sunday in a release, said the five injured soldiers were undergoing medical care at a military facility.

He said, “Five members of the Boko Haram terrorists met their waterloo as they attempted to ransack a military base at Buni Yadi on Saturday. Though the terrorists appeared prepared for the attack, they suffered heavy losses as five of them were deleted.

“Unfortunately, an officer and three soldiers lost their lives during the encounter. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, enjoined personnel to remain resolute, alert and decisive as well as professional in the discharge of the onerous national assignment.”

“We appreciate the timely credible information that aided the successful abortion of this attempted attack on troops position in Buni Yadi.” – Punch