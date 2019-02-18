My life in danger, I'm living in darkness: Kogi Deputy Governor

The Kogi State Deputy Governor, Chief Simon Achuba, has cried out, saying his life is in danger following the withdrawal of his security details by the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Busari Hakeem.

Addressing newsmen at his official residence in Lokoja on Sunday, he lamented that his security details were ordered to report to Government House on the 15 of this month for briefing.

He said that he was to travel home when the ADC to the Governor called them for security briefing.

According to the deputy governor, on getting to the Government House, the ADC to the Governor took them to SARS office to make statement.

“They accused my ADC and Orderly of gunrunning but they denied the allegation. As I'm speaking now, they are under detention in Government House. I informed the Commissioner of Police on the situation but till now he has refused to take any action.

“I'm a member of the All Progressives Congress. I reported to the national leader of the APC. My impress has been stopped for no any reason by the Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

“I live as deputy governor in the house without security, I travelled home without police, my life is in danger,” he lamented.

He said that his light and water has been caught off by the state government and he presently lives in darkness.

Achuba then called on the Inspector General of Police to call the state Commissioner of Police to order so that his security details can be restored back.

However, when the Commissioner of Police was contacted, he confirmed the story, saying the deputy governor contacted his office.

He promised to make arrangement for two police officers to be posted to his house, assuring that the issue will soon be resolved. (NAN)