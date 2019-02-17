FG To Complete km Sapele-Agbor road dualization in Delta

The Federal Government is committed to completing the 110 kilometers Sapele-Agbor road dualization in Delta State in January 2020, the Director, Federal Highways, South-southwest zone, Mr. Goodwin Eke, has said.

Eke stated this in Sapele during an inspection tour of the road project in the state with the team from the Federal Ministry of Works, Abuja and Delta State recently.

The Project C/No. 6249: Dualization of Sapele-Ewu Road; Section 1: Sapele-Eku-Abraka-Agbor Road in Delta State which was first awarded in 2015.

He said that work on the project was ongoing at the section one and that the quality of work was good, adding that the team was on ground to ensure quality delivery and continuity.

He assured that the Federal Government would not delay in payment of any certificate from the contractors who had delivered on their projects.

"Yes, I am satisfied with the level work done so far; as this project is concern, we are depending on budgetary provisions, though we have several contracts going on, we don't delay in payment of certificates.

"On quality control, our men are here, the federal controller of works and his team are here to ensure that the contractor adhere to Federal Ministry of Works and Housing specifications.

"If funds are available the work on the road is expected to be completed in January 2020," Eke said.

On his part, Mr Jimoh Olawale, Federal Controller of Works in Delta, said that Dualization of section one, Sapele-Agbor Road project was first awarded on January 2015 and was to be completed on July 2017.

He explained the road design, adding that at completion, it would carry all nature of vehicles.

"The project, however, started on September 2017 and is expected to be completed on January 2020.

"The length of the project is about 110.6 kilometers, we have about four bridges with span of about 20 meters on the road and a lot of compensation have been paid by government.

"We have railway crossing in two locations, which are not capture in the design but will be captured later.

"the cost of the project is N64. 8 billion to take care of section one and as at end of January, the level of work done on the project is eight per cent," Olawale said.

The Contractor, CGC Nigeria Limited, Mr Qi Guangming, who confirmed that eight per cent work on the project has been delivered, expressed fear that early rainfall may delay work on the project.

He assured that with adequate funding that the project would be delivered in record time.

"The rainy season is long in this part of the state and we only have three to four month to work before the rains sets in.

"The compensation process seem slow, though some payments have been made in that direction by the Federal Government, but with more funding, I will deploy more machinery and personnel to site," he said.

He said that the company has so far engaged over 300 workers sourced within the communities and area of operation in the state.