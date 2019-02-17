Boko Haram Terrorists On The Run Along Jebbra - Firgi Crossing Point In Banki, Borno State

In their resolve to dominate their general area of operation as well as to deny the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) freedom of action, the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, 151 Battalion at about 19:21hrs on 16 February 2019 embarked on aggressive fighting patrol and also mounted an ambush along Jebbra - Firgi Banki axis of Borno State, a notable crossing point of the BHTs.

Colonel Ado Isa, the Deputy Director, Public Relations, 7 Division Nigerian Army, Sector 1, Operation LAFIYA DOLE in a statement Sunday said the terrorists in a crafty move bypassed own troops through another route but were however noticed by the ever vigilant and dogged troops who followed in a hot pursuit with fire power on target thereby inflicting heavy casualties on the runaway terrorists as they scampered for their lives in disarray.

During the operation, troops neutralised 2 BHTs and unconfirmed number of terrorists fled with gunshot wounds.

Items recovered were 2 motorcycles, 7 bicycles charms and other assorted drugs. Further exploitation of the general area was conducted at first light on 17 February 2019.

Troops returned to base in high moral