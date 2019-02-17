Mulade Reacts To Postponed Of Elections, Says Is Unwise

As more reactions continue to trail the postponemt of the February 16 presidential and March 2nd governorship elections, the National Coordinator, Center for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), Comrade Sheriff Mulade, has reacted to the postponement of the elections to February 23 and March 9 respectively.

Comrade Mulade while expressing his displeasure over the postponement of the elections, described it as untimely and unwise for the Independent National Electoral Commiasion (INEC), to postpone the general elections in the wee hours for Nigerians about going to cast their votes.

According to him, it has shown lack of sincerity and commitment on every body involved in the conduct of the exercise.

He however opined that "if the decision to postpone the election would douse tension because it is better to postpone than have an inconclusive election that may metamorphose into anarchy", Mulade enjoined all Nigerians especially the aggrieved to be peaceful and hope that things would ultimately turn out to be good.

The CEPEJ boss who is also an environmentalist and peace advocate strongly advised and appealed to parties involved in the electioneering process to assist in calming their supporters nerves over the postponement of the polls, urging various political party leaders to use the opportunity to address Nigerians on what they have to offer to the country.

He frowned at the incessant killings in some parts of Delta state, called on the governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to arrest the ugly situation before it goes beyond control, just as he sued for peaceful coexistence among various ethic groups in the state.