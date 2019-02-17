Licked Audio: Tinubu Admits That His Unguided Talk Almost Cost APC Osun State Gov. Election

Former Lagos state governor Bola Tinubu has confessed saying Osun doesn’t have his kind of money in a leaked audio gone viral.

“In Osun, they were grumbling that the governorship candidate in the last election was brought from Lagos; Aregbe (former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola) too was brought from there and now it’s (Adegboyega) Oyetola…they were complaining, the self-proclaimed regional leader said in the audio.

“I was called names (after making a misguided statement in Osun State during its governorship poll). I made a misguided utterance but I got away with it.

“So, when we trained your children; after training them they got the brain and experience. They’ve acquired the know-how. Will it be bad for them to return home to fix things that are broken? How much really is your (Osun people) money that I want to embezzle? You (Osun people) don’t have the kind of money that I have. Their king was there seated when I said so.

“I said: ‘You don’t have the kind of money that I have.’ If I’m going to change your (Osun people’s) money it will be coins.’ I never knew I was being recorded and that was how the video went viral. For that reason, I have to be guided in my speech right now in order to avoid saying a similar thing today.”

The APC leader after being called out for the statement claimed that what he said was twisted and intended to cause “bad blood” and thus pitch him against the Ataoja of Osogbo, Jimoh Olanipekun (in whose palace he made the disparaging comment) and the people of the state.

In the audio Tinubu also claimed he’s bankrolling Buhari’s election campaigns singlehandedly

“For all those who have come to Bourdillon, you know why we are here. We are here for mobilisation. You know what I mean by mobilisation.

“So, as registered APC members, you have to go and get your neighbours to come out and vote for the APC. It is after I have seen the favourable results of the elections that I will bring out good money.

“Buhari does not have the money that I want to steal and he doesn’t have the money I want to take from him.

Also, he does not have the war chest for this presidential election.

“Therefore, whatever I’m promising you is for real – and it is coming from my own pocket. It is not until I go to Alausa before I can get money to give you.”

He, however, told the APC supporters who had come to visit him in preparation for the now postponed presidential and federal parliamentary polls that he would reward them financially after they had “delivered victory” for Buhari.

“Before now, party faithful would gather here around me like ants around sugar, asking for mobilisation. They always succeeded in getting something substantial from me with many of them from the same areas.