Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL Distance Self From Presidential Election

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL have warned it's members not to be involved in 2019 election violence which may likely follow the Presidential election. In a press release signed by BNYL National Director of Mobilization, Leonard Obebi Ikogha in Port Harcourt, BNYL distanced itself from the Presidential election adding that the struggle for Biafra is not politically motivated.

The group while urging the people of the South south and South east to go and cast their vote said it does not see the people's participation in Nigeria election as a crime or hindrance to the Biafran dream.

Leonard Ikogha who hails from Ahoada West in Rivers State disclosed this prior to the press release that the BNYL Leadership is set for an emergency meeting in Rivers State.

Meanwhile, National Leader of BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard have hailed the leader of IPOB Nnamdi Kanu for calling off election boycott. Kanu had claimed that the Federal Government has met his preconditions, but the BNYL leader while lauding him for his decision to call off boycott cautioned the IPOB leader "to guild his utterances as Biafra is not negotiable". He said