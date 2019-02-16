Dig Deep Into Killing Of My Aide, Delta Governor Task Security Agencies

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has charged security agencies to unearth the miscreants behind the dastard Killing of his aide on youth development, Lawrence Ngozi Ijei.

While comdemning the killing of his aide by suspected assailants on Friday, he expressed deep sadness.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu on Saturday in Asaba said the Governor was deeply saddened by the untimely death of his aide who was killed by yet to be identified gunmen in Uvwie local government area of the state.

"On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the death of Mr Lawrence Ngozi Ijei, who was my aide until his untimely demise. I condole with his wife and family and urge security agencies to investigate the unfortunate incidence with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

"We have alerted the security agencies of some disturbing security situation in parts of the state and wonder what they are doing because these information have been available to them".

"We urge Deltans to remain peaceful and maintain the existing peace we have built in the last three and half years," he added.

Governor Okowa called on the security agencies to dig deep into the unfortunate incident with a view to apprehending those behind the action.

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has condemned in strong terms, the reported gruesome killing of Mr. Ngozi Lawrence Ijei, a Special Assistant on Youth Development to the state governor who was shot dead on the night of Friday, February 15, 2019, in Ekpan near Warri, in Delta State.

Reacting to the gory but sad incident, the Delta PDP Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, in a statement released to the press, described the killing of Mr. Ngozi Ijie as a clear assassination and while sympathising with the family and relatives over the unexpected demise of the deceased, urged the Police and other law enforcement agencies in the State to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous act are fished out and brought to book urgently, in order to assure Deltans that their safety and security are guaranteed, especially in this election period.

Dr. Osuoza said: "The Delta State PDP, this morning, received with great shock and foreboding, the news of the sudden killing of Mr. Ngozi Lawrence Ijei, a Special Assistant on Youth Development to our Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who was shot dead on the night of Friday, February 15, 2019, in Ekpan near Warri, in Delta State.

"Preliminary reports reaching us indicate that the gruesome killing of Mr. Ngozi Lawrence Ijei, was a glaring case of deliberate assassination, as he was reportedly gunned down by unknown assailants, who trailed and intercepted him and ensured that he was confirmed dead before leaving his lifeless body in a pool of his own blood.

"This cold-blooded assassination of an aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and an active grassroots mobilizer, member and stalwart of Delta PDP, on the eve of the commencement of the 2019 general elections, is not only disturbing by its implications, but also suggestive of signs of foreboding in this election, especially as we had earlier raised alarm over the manifest calculated and targeted attacks on our candidates and members, particularly in the aforementioned area where Mr. Ngozi Ijie was gunned down.

"It is not in our nature to be alarmist, but this killing has sent potentially wrong signals not only to Deltans and the global community, about the nature of the now postponed national elections, but indeed on the safety of PDP members and loyalists in Delta State, and we are calling on all the security agencies in the State to, as a matter of urgency, do everything within its powers to fish out the perpetrators of this terrible crime and bring them to justice, in order to reassure Deltans of their safety and security as they prepare to perform their civic rights when the elections re-commence on February 23, 2019

"We also use this medium to express our deep and sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Ngozi Ijie, for this untimely and unexpected loss of their bread winner. May the good Lord give them the strength and fortitude to bear this monumental loss.

"The Delta PDP family is also bereaved by this loss of one of our staunch members and we promise Deltans that his demise will not be in vain, even as we call on all our members and teeming loyalists across the State, to remain calm, peaceful and law abiding in the face of these unprovoked provocations.

He added that the party would not succumb to intimidation or any other form of assault on our members as we are absolutely sure of winning the 2019 elections with comprehensive victory.