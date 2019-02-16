CAI4SR develops five years strategic plan to cover 2019/2023

A nonprofit organization under the auspices of Community Advancement for Self-Reliance (CAI4SR) has developed a five years strategic plan to run with between 2019 and 2023.

The Programme Coordinator, Mrs Eni Ayeni while speaking at the Strategic Planning Workshop held at the Pastoral Center, Ede, Osun State said the aim was to have a document that would guide the activities and operations of the group for the next five years.

Mrs Ayeni noted that the workshop was aimed at creating an avenue for the stakeholders and staff of CAI4SR to interact and review the organization's existing strategies and programmes with a view to identifying gaps and address such so as to enable more robust and effective operations going forward.

She also added that the process was intended for stakeholders and staff of CAI4SR to gain more understanding of the environmental context and identity areas of strength and weaknesses so as to take informed decisions on effective strategic direction and focus as time goes on.

At the end of the workshop, a final draft of the new strategic plan document for CAI4SR's operations for 2019 to 2023 was developed and CAI4SR resolved to focus on championing the course of women, children and persons with disabilities.

Also, a new vision was defined for CAI4SR while new mission statement and objectives were developed for the group.

The event also propelled the sprit of rededication among CAI4SR stakeholders while it energised the spirit of teamwork among the staff of CAI4SR.

The facilitator, Mr Clement Obayi lauded CAI4SR, stakeholders including medical doctors, legal experts and journalists for their commitment and meaningful contributions to the organization, particularly during the development of the new strategic plan.

Speaking at the event, the immediate past Chairman of the Correspondents' Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Osun State, Prince Hameed Oyegbade lauded CAI4SR for its immense contributions to the society.

Oyegbade who is also the Coordinator of Publish What You Pay (PWYP) in Osun State noted that the development of the new strategic plan was a right step by CAI4SR and urged all stakeholders and volunteers to do more in assisting the group to achieve its objectives and attain higher level.