Buhari's desperation to win caused election postponement, says CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties has claimed that the desperation of President Muhammadu Buhari and his men to win the presidential election, by all means, was responsible for the last minute postponement of the election.

The coalition's spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere, made the allegation in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Saturday morning.

He said, “In their bid to once again foist an unpopular government on Nigerians, they threw caution to the winds and started setting electoral materials on fire in states that are well known to be strongholds of opposition.

“These acts of sabotage, no doubt, ruined the preparations of the Independent National Electoral Commission for the elections.

“We have raised the alarm many times that agents of the government were working hard to ensure that elections are not held or are declared inconclusive in areas they know that the All Progressives Congress will never win. We have been vindicated.

We blame the international embarrassment this last minute postponement has caused the nation on the President, the desperate leaders of his party, APC, and the nation's security agencies who failed woefully in their duties to protect electoral materials and INEC offices from attacks by these enemies of the nation.”

Ugochinyere added that with the postponement, “President Buhari's judgement day with the people has just been shifted.”

He, however, said the INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, displayed courage by shifting the election.

He said the postponement averted what he could have resulted to “national bloodshed because we are aware that APC wanted to proceed with election after compromising distribution and destroying materials in over 15 states.”

