How Tb Joshua Predicted Nigerian Election Postponement Last Week

The bombshell revelation that Nigeria’s presidential and parliamentary elections have been postponed by INEC at the last-minute has been met with shock and scorn across the country - but reports reveal popular Nigerian cleric T.B. Joshua actually predicted this last week.

In an article circulated on several news sites earlier this week and even quoted on the cover of a magazine, Joshua stated on Sunday 10th February 2019, “The Nigerian election may likely be postponed because of many challenges. In whatever way, God is in control.”

Whilst appealing for calm, the cleric equally warned troublemakers to be wary of their actions. “Those who will cause trouble will see trouble and those who will cause peace will see peace,” he stated, explaining that the aftermath of the election would ‘look very fearful’.

“You will see the clouds so dark as if it’s about to rain – but suddenly the dark cloud disappears,” he described. “If the people of Nigeria want to cause trouble, they will cause trouble for themselves but the nation of Nigeria will stand,” Joshua concluded, adding that Africa’s most populated nation “has a very strong bond with God”.

In a video posted to YouTube on on December 10th 2018, which has been viewed almost 200,000 times, the cleric is also seen calling on congregants to “pray against a stop-over” and for a “smooth democracy” for Nigeria .

True to his words, merely hours before Nigerians were due to cast their votes, INEC’s Chairman Mahmood Yakubu made the surprise announcement. "Proceeding with the election as scheduled is no longer feasible," Yakubu said, citing logistical challenges.

Nigeria's two main political parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP), swiftly condemned the move, accusing each other of trying to manipulate the vote.

The decision has equally left the Nigerian public both confused and angered, many complaining that they had already travelled to their states of origin in preparation for the vote.

Ihechukwu Njoku is a religious reporter based in Lagos, Nigeria

SOURCES:

- YouTube (Emmanuel TV) -

- Online article - https://saharaweeklyng.com/2019-election-the-nigerian-election-may-likely-be-postponed-because-of-many-challenges-in-whatever-way-god-is-in-control-t-b-joshua-reveals/