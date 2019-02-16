Inec Under Yakubu Mahmood Is A Disappoinment-: Says Huriwa:

*Condemns postponement of Presidential poll:

A prominent Pro- Democracy and Non Governmental organisation- HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) has described as disappointing and shameful the eleventh hour decision of the Yakubu Mahmood's led Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the long scheduled February 16th 2019 Presidential and National Assembly's polls by a week. The postoinement is a demonstration that INEC under Yakubu Mahmood is either under a spell or is being teleguided by the Presidency which has become tensed up and worried that the incumbent has lost the opportunity of rigging the polls because of clear cases of poor performances in the last fpur years. "This has come not as a shock because only 24 hours ago the spokesman of the unelected Northern born members of the Buhari's Presidential cabal who is the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari had warned the United States of America, the United Kingdom and the European union to steer clear of the election and that they planned to impose their predetermined candidate as the eventual winner. This tension from the cabal has boiled over and spulled over to the INEC'S office thereby occasioning this frenzy and panicky postponement by their lackey and sycophantic chairman of the electoral management board Yakubu Mahmood ".

HURIWA in a statement by the National Coordinator Comrade described the decision as the clearest sign that the current hierarchy of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is programmed to deliver a choreographed and highly manipulated electoral process which is predetermined by the Chairman and his cohorts to favour the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) said it was unfortumate and sad that after millions of Nigerians had trooped to their communities from far and near to take part in the election that was long scheduled for over four year preparatory period, the electoral umpire was yet to tidy up the arrangements for a smooth conduct of a peaceful, free, fair and transparent conduct of the general elections. The Rights group therefore express pessimism that a bunch of incompetent persons who constitute the hierarchy of INEC are now unable to proceed with an election they prepared for in a four year waiting period, how can jist one week now be sufficient to smoothen their crass organisational inefficiency and gross but pathetically vexatios incompetence.

HURIWA said thus: "This INEC is anything but professionally and ethically transparent. After letting millions of Nigerians go through the logistical nightmares of travelling and allowing national businesses and the private sector to suspend their transactional activities with huge loses as a result, this unprepared contraption called INEC woke up in the wee hoyrs of February 16th when millions of Nigerians are still asleep to announce a nocturnal postponement of the election for which many lives were wasted by politicians as if INEC is a coven of witches and Wizards. This is the saddest day in the political annals of Nigeria".