Nigeria Decides 2019

AS Nigerians go to the polls tomorrow 16th February 2019, two days after the celebration of Valentine day, I pray that God in his infinite mercy will choose for the people a leader whose love for his people will reign supreme and be paramount in his heart to serve for a united and prosperous Nigeria.

My fervent prayer in unity with other prayer warriors, friends and admirers of the country around the world is that the country will not disintegrate and the hard work and efforts of past leaders and heroes in the country will not be in vain. May God raise a leader like Moses for Nigeria that will free its people from slavery, bondage and poverty.

May the election be peaceful, violence-free and credible. May all involved in the election process be faithful, honest and transparent. May God’s choice of his own candidate for president be revealed to every electorate as they cast their vote tomorrow.

Please say this prayer as you approach the polling booth: One our father, three Hail Mary and One Glory to the father before you drop your vote into the ballot box and that settles every thing. Expect God’s miracle in return, Jehovah never fails, the best will emerge for the nation. Let me hear you shout a loud Amen! Halleluyah.