Atiku In A Phone Conversation With Michael Pompeo, US Secretary of State

Barely 48 hours after the former President of the United States, Bill Clinton, called the Nigerian President and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Muhammadu Buhari, on phone to wish Nigeria and Nigerians well ahead of tomorrow’s general elections, the United States’ secretary of state, Michael Pompeo, has equally put through a call to the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, to affirm the international community’s commitment to free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

Atiku made the disclosure on his twitter handle on Friday. According to him, “Earlier today I received a call from US Secretary of State, @SecPompeo, who reaffirmed the international community’s commitment to free and fair elections in Nigeria.”

He also said that he was, “Wishing you all a peaceful elections, wherever you are. God bless Nigeria.”