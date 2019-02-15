Oyetola signs 2019 Appropriation Bill

Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Thursday signed the 2019 Appropriation Bill.

The short ceremony at the Governor’s office was witnessed by Speaker of the House of Assembly Hon. Najeem Salam, Supervisor for Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning Dr. Olalekan Yinusa and Supervisor for Finance Mr. Bola Oyebamiji.

The total budget is N154, 406,541, 400.

The recurrent expenditure is N61, 320, 327, 350 while the capital expenditure is N93, 086, 214,050

Governor Oyetola laid the budget estimate before the lawmakers on December 27, 2018