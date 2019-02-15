Joint Cdd-ghana/codeo Delegation In Nigeria To Observe Saturday’s Nigeria Elections

A joint delegation from the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) and the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has arrived in Abuja, Nigeria for the Country’s February 16, 2019 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

While in Nigeria, the delegation will observe the elections at some polling units and also support the Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA Africa), a Nigerian civil society organization which is implementing a Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) in respect of the election. Over the past two years, CDD-Ghana and YIAGA Africa have been exchanging lessons, experiences and best practices in the implementation of PVTs.

CDD-Ghana believes that observing elections in other countries across the sub-region, and indeed on the continent, provides the opportunity for citizens observation groups and civil society organizations to learn best practices and new ways of enhancing and promoting electoral integrity.

The six-member delegation includes Mr. Albert Arhin, CODEO National Coordinator; Mr. John Larvie, CODEO Advisory Board Member; Dr. Franklin Oduro, Deputy Executive Director of CDD-Ghana; Mrs. Rhoda Osei-Afful, CDD-Ghana Elections Team Leader; Mr. Newton Norviewu and Mr. Courage Asare, CDD-Ghana Elections Team Members.

The Center wishes the people of Nigeria a peaceful, free and credible election on Saturday, February 16, 2019. The Center intends to share lessons learnt from the election observation with electoral stakeholders in Ghana upon the return of the delegation.

For more information, please contact:

Josephine Appiah-Nyamekye CDD-Ghana Communications Specialist

+233 243240933 Email: [email protected]