IPOB: Rivers of tears as the proverbial dog returns to its vomit:

It is no news that the self-styled leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has reversed election boycott order.

Initially I called the authenticity of the news in question and dismissed it with a trivial hand until I saw the audio clip to the contrary.

As I write this witty rejoinder, the social media is doubtless awash with the clip where the hitherto never-do-well South London DJ ate the humble pie following attacks, counter-attacks and condemnation of his stance.

Be that as it may, he has , in fact , done a lot of irreparable damage by disenfranchising his Igbo folks who would have used their voting power to decide and ameliorate their political future in Nigeria.

Kanu was forced to eat the humble pie when it became evidently clear he was losing support of his people in geometric progression via his infamous election boycott.

It is very unfortunate the IPOB leadership and their moronic followers have chosen the path to self annihilation with all the power at its disposal to change the course of events in Igboland.

I have written times without number to remind the IPOB leadership that external self-determination was only developed within the context of decolonization and therefore no longer tenable under the present arrangement.

To remain or not to remain in the federation of Nigeria is the inalienable right of any aggrieved section in the union but you cannot do this without first laying the groundwork via constitutional amendments to make provisions for the referendum clause in our nation's law books - the Nigerian constitution.

Nnamdi Kanu called for election boycott and disenfranchised millions of voters in the South East thereby reducing the strength of the embattled region to bring about fundamental changes that would have paved the way for the referendum clause.

Much as it is the inalienable right of any aggrieved section to secede this cannot be done without due process. There is no section of the Nigerian constitution where the referendum clause could be invoked to demand succession.

This above all is the major reason the UN and other world powers have been silent.

I had before now spoken about this on the world stage to millions of listeners during my interviews with some global media organisations.

Nnamdi Kanu talks about election boycott instead of using his large followership to better the lots of his people via agitation for the creation of more states in the region to increase their presence in the parliament and fight for constitutional amendments to pave the way for the referendum clause.

This blunder which he is correcting only in the nick of time has only succeeded in keeping the Igbos under permanent subjugation which will take oceans of time to emerge from.

Take heed, it is said, is a good rede. The Igbos have again lost out on the scheme of things in the Nigerian contraption as a result of the boundless ambition of a greenhorn. Coming with this reversal doubtless is a river of tears as the proverbial dog returns to its vomit.

Iyoha John Darlington is Edo State Governorship Candidate designate, Peoples Party of Nigeria