MOSOP Charge Voters, Government on Peaceful Elections

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) wishes to call on federal authorities and the Ogoni electorates to ensure that tomorow's elections and subsequent elections are peaceful and free from any every of violence.

In particular MOSOP is very concerned about the use of soldiers to harass and intimidate voters and political opponents. We urge both government, voters and party supporters to ensure a free and peaceful conduct of all elections during this period.

We are pleased that at this time we have not seen any sign of heavy militarization ahead of tomorrow's elections and will urge the government and security agencies to ensure that the elections are peaceful and devoid of any form of violence and state-sponsored intimidation as we have seen in previous elections.

It our hope that this election will mark a departure from our previous experiences in Ogoni where military crackdown led to the death of many and voters were intimidated by security personnel and chased away from voting centers.

We call on Ogonis to be courageous and exercise their voting rights freely and charge all voters to conduct themselves peacefully for the sake of Ogoni and our country Nigeria

Signed:

Fegalo Nsuke

President, MOSOP