Borno State Government Declares Today, 15th Feb. 2019 Public Holiday

This is to inform the general public that tomorrow, Friday, 15th February, 2019 has been declared a public holiday by the Borno State Government.

2. This is to enable all the good people of Borno State, including public servants, to adequately prepare to exercise their civic duty on Saturday, 16th February, 2019 as the Presidential and National Assembly Elections take place.

3. We would like to use this opportunity to once again commiserate with our people and condole with the families of those who lost their lives during the unfortunate incident of Wednesday, 12th February, 2019. May Allah (SWT) grant rahama to the souls of the departed and grant ever lasting peace to our dear State in particular and Nigeria in general. Ameen, thumma ameen.

Mohammed B. Bulama

Commissioner of Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Borno State,

ANNOUNCER