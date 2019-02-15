TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

58 minutes ago | Public Statement

Borno State Government Declares Today, 15th Feb. 2019 Public Holiday

By Borno State Government
Click for Full Image Size

This is to inform the general public that tomorrow, Friday, 15th February, 2019 has been declared a public holiday by the Borno State Government.

2. This is to enable all the good people of Borno State, including public servants, to adequately prepare to exercise their civic duty on Saturday, 16th February, 2019 as the Presidential and National Assembly Elections take place.

3. We would like to use this opportunity to once again commiserate with our people and condole with the families of those who lost their lives during the unfortunate incident of Wednesday, 12th February, 2019. May Allah (SWT) grant rahama to the souls of the departed and grant ever lasting peace to our dear State in particular and Nigeria in general. Ameen, thumma ameen.

Mohammed B. Bulama
Commissioner of Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Borno State,

ANNOUNCER


what goes around comes around but depends on the subject matter
By: abaje

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists