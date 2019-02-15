My Love For My Love
My rose for the spouse I treasure
Sparkled I on a glue of miss pleasure
Grazing down to the field of lust
Only to remember my love for the one I love
Love full of life,
Life surrounded with joy,
Joyful within my heart,
Heart meant for you alone,
Alone, you fill my thoughts.
Thoughtful of you all days,
Show me love,
Love of my life,
And make it unflinching.
Hand in hand we held and walked
Looking through the straight path
We beheld a reverie of green future
Where in drinking, we want some more.
More of love sparkling like snowflake
Across the bed of bliss where magic unfolds
In pools of golden ecstasy — embers rising
From our hearts; burning our solitude to rust.
Where else can I go
If I don't visit my ego?
What else can I say
If don't hail my seer
Ọla aka m, adorned with uli
Ede oko m, beautified by spear glass called world
The firewood I fetched
Beyond Orie market bend
Today is 14th February
Come on, warm my cold heart
Revel in my love,
Let me rejuvenate your vibrancy,
Spread a perky red canopy over your skyline,
Like dusty red roses scattered on tarmac floor
The love for my love
Brings more life than strife,
More beautiful than the streets of Bulawayo,
Sweeter than a sugary cacao
My love for my love
Inexplicably rare, not like the jacarandas of Zimbabwe
Or the yellow trumpet that adorns Nigeria
A cross dimensional touch
A supernatural rush
Superseding the searing intensity of a Moon
Crossing diverging lanes and cosmic space
A love surreal like wayo
This night too will pass,
It will be a memory of fallen leaves,
A path of righteous sin
Because I kissed your sweet 16.
Shall I call you Ogene?
The clap of your twin breasts
Resonates the reeling song
The spirits couldn't sing with the wind.
What is as beautiful as your lips?
The only path that knows
The gate to the temple of sin.
My love for my love
Is as the sun in the morn
It is as the broom in Osho's hands
It is as the hairs on Wole's head
It is the goose to my bumps
The thought of my love
My love for my love
The star that sparkles in my heart
The shadow that guides my path
Lead me not to God's wrath
As I journey with you my love, my heart
Sometimes it lies
Sometimes it doesn't
It builds castles and holds her prey in captive
There are skulls of fury within it gory portrait
It does not sound like you've heard it
It is either a deceiver or a caresser
sometimes love lies also
My love for my love
In confessions of undying truth,
We live indefinitely but not
In one state of existence.
After this life, I will search
For you to a hundred worlds
To keep tasting the sweet wine
Of your rich nectar which makes
Beauty native to your being
I will follow you to a thousand
Lifetimes to satisfy my longing to
Be in your arms and continue feeling the
Contours of your exquisite form
Which makes you ever alluring.
My body in ice smear
The shivers, my teeth clinks
Sounding the gongs of love
For the taste of your warm
Oh how sweet art thou
Love like green leaf
Makes life good to live
Like water quenching a thirsty throat
My heart you keep afloat
Weathering lives stormy weather
And toughening me up like leather
To make the best use of my time
And rule with compassion in my clime.
I will forever treasure love
And be as gentle as dove
Handling each day with focus
And making right my locus
My everyday Valentine your Love Sprung as a tender bud
Pure, healthy and full of life
Blossoming everday with the
Passage of seasons of life
I glow and radiate as a lone
Star on a cloudy sky the envy
Of love spurned damsels!
Little damsel string round my being..
You will be the song on my lips,
The rhythm of my pulsating heart,
The melody that wiggles my west.
Come...I will proclaim your name
Fourteen times, fourteenth day of our communion!
I will proclaim your beauty to falling stars;
Spread your titillating face above the moon;
And my verse, a connoisseur of your endowment.
Love is a fatherless son,
reading the tribute of his late father,
Under the hurricane rainfall
Love is a bitch
especially that of a boy and a girl
not too strong to be in love.
I sigh and smile when she's not at sight
We talked and walked a lot
Tried to hide and secretly seek
I wanted to write but she's sad
I'm void of idea, just sunk
She is already double
Though I can't stop looking for trouble
She has got the most beautiful smile
I hide behind my door and sing
Who wouldn't want to adore?
Think about my pain in peace
Breathing gets to its peak
I face it with some smirk
Better off with a face full of smile
Like the rays of the sun, it shines
She swept me off my foot
Left me with the best mood, I'm over the moon.
Time passed by
A bid of good bye
I bet this will never die.
As deep as the oceans
As soft as silk
As meek as a lamb
Is my love for you
Words can't express my love
You are the reason I live
My life is meaningless without you
Its just like a song without melody
You are my inspiration
The life I live, not I that live
But you that live in me
You are my world
Though I'm weak, yet strong in you
Your smiles become my vigour
You are my light, my star at night
You are my world
How do I explain the wild kisses,
Like a fire in a burning furnace
ravages my entire spine
Each moment I pass you by
I need you like a heart needs a beat,
No wonder my life is null without you
Can you live in me and pay no rent?
Oh! My love for my love
What is love that I could not think,
Fantasy eludes my reality
Shall we rehearse our dream before we tell
It speaks from the heart
You are my song
My song of love
Is like the wind, you can't see it
But you can feel it
My love for my love
List of contributors:
Izunna Okafor
Kayode Awojobi.
Nwokeabia, Ifeanyi John.
Chukwudi Nwokpoku
Okechukwu Onuegbu
Liam Obidi
Felix Chibuisi
O'star Eze
Nwobi Chidubem Valentine
John Chizoba Vincent
Marcel Ike Okonkwo
Stanley Obum Ezechukwu
Ifeanyi Enoch Onuoha
Udo Okokoronkwo-chukwu
Nket Godwin.
Ude Ibiam Ufiem
Onuekwe Jude N.
Chioma Favour
Nnenna Ogbozor
Coordinated And Edited By: Izunna Okafor