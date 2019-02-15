Delta Police Boss Assures Electorates, INEC Officials Of Adequate Security

In view of the forthcoming Presidential, National Assembly (NASS), governorship and state House of Assembly slated for 16th February and March 2nd 2019, across the country, the Commissioner of Police in Delta State, CP Adeleke Adeyinka, has reiterated his commitment and preparedness to provide adequate security before, during and after the elections to ensure a free, fair and credible process in the State.

He enjoined all electorates and INEC officials to go about their civic responsibilities without any fear of intimidation, harassment or embarrassment as trained security personnel with Independent Natonal Electoral Commission (INEC)/Agency identification tags have been deployed to all the polling units, collating centres, INEC Offices/flash points and other strategic locations in the state.

In a press release Thursday by the acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Assistant Suprintendent of Police (ASP), Chuks Orisewezie, the commissioner reminded all that the restriction on vehicular movement except for persons on essential duties would be strictly enforced as the Police would not hesitate to deal decisively with violators.

He further reminded that VIPs are not permitted to go to polling units with their security aides to cast their votes, "Violators will face the full wrath of the law".

The CP advised members of the public to be law abiding while assuring them that the Police in collaboration with other Security Agencies has the capacity and capability of dealing decisively with any untoward issues and criminality.

He maintains that the Police will continue to provide a level playing field for all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the police has disclosed that a total of 6, 146 officers would be deployed for the election.