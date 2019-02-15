APC Vow To Tackle PDP's Rigging Tactics

The spokesperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council Delta state, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, said the party would resist any attempt by the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), to rig the forthcoming elections in the state.

Addressing newsmen Thursday in Asaba, Chief Ojougboh, who appreciated the media for the role it played in covering their activities during the campaigns, commended the media for their unbiased reportage.

He said "you have done us good by not misrepresenting or misreport us in your stories through out our campaign. And we has not refuted any stories so far. You have save us time.

"PDP has planned to rig this election, but we will not allow them to perpetrate any form of rigging. This lame-duck last minute propaganda by the PDP is being deployed to discredit Saturday polls but we are happy Nigerians are not buying into their cheap propaganda.

"PDP is known for rigging but if they pull their legs and hands of rigging, we, APC is ready to cut them off. We have informed all the security agencies about their evil plan to rig the election.

"The party members have resolved to put their differences aside and work for the victory of the party. So, we now have confident and all it takes to win the elections.

"The opposition and their backers have been making preemptive excuses ahead of defeat, alleging that APC our party is sponsoring arson in the state where they are not in control as calculated ploy to rig Saturday presidential polls"

He noted that APC in the state have settled their internal crisis and would work together to deliver all their candidates.

Dr. Ojougboh commended Ex-Militants for endorsing President Mohammadu Buhari who has performed excellently well, saying he deserves another term.

He said the PDP is crying more than the bereaved as the Isoko people have collectively endorsed the candidate of APC, Mr. Joel Onowakpor for Isoko federal constituency.

"Isoko has made their choice knowing that the man who is there is not strong physically to hold public office", he alleged.