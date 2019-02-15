TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

1 hour ago

Nnamdi Kanu Calls Off 2019 Election Boycott, Says All Conditions Met

By The Nigerian Voice

Nnamdi Kanu has called off the boycott of the 2019 general elections slated for Saturday, February 16.

Kanu disclosed this through a message on his Twitter handle yesterday.

The IPOB leader stated that he has confirmed that all preconditions and terms by his group have been met hence the decision to call-off the boycott.


