Nnamdi Kanu Calls Off 2019 Election Boycott, Says All Conditions Met
Nnamdi Kanu has called off the boycott of the 2019 general elections slated for Saturday, February 16.
Kanu disclosed this through a message on his Twitter handle yesterday.
The IPOB leader stated that he has confirmed that all preconditions and terms by his group have been met hence the decision to call-off the boycott.
Having confirmed this evening that all our preconditions and terms have been met, signed, sealed and delivered; I hereby call-off the election boycott across Biafraland on Feb. 16, 2019. I dedicate this historic victory to the formidable #IPOB family worldwide.— Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) February 14, 2019