2019 Elections: Ooni Wants Nigerians To Extend Spirit Of Valentine To The Polls

Arole Oduduwa and Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has admonished Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love and sacrifice symbolized by Valentine for their conduct during the forthcoming elections across the country, saying if Valentine had refused to sacrifice his life for love we would not be celebrating him today.

According to him in a press statement released on Thursday by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare, Ooni Ogunwusi wants Nigerians to express love of valentine beyond romantic displays and exchange of gift items emphasizing peaceful coexistence and treatment of one another as members of same family as the best justification for celebrating the Valentine's day in Nigeria at this election period.

The African foremost monarch had earlier on Wednesday hosted about 20 candidates from various political parties at his Ile-Oodua palace in Ile-Ife where he charged all politicians to be peaceful in their conducts before, during and after the forthcoming general elections.

In a dramatic session, the Ooni asked if the politicians were strangers to one another in the town which they separately agreed that they are age-long friends, relations and associates, the monarch thereafter urged the waiting crowd to join him in appealing to the office seekers to uphold peace in the land.

Ooni who preached sportmanship at the meeting said God is the only one who gives power to whosoever he desires. He Urged the politicians to avoid utterances that could heat up the polity, adding that such utterances could mislead their followers.

“I emerged peacefully, and peace has since been my message to the entire world. Let us be peaceful in everything we do and be conscious of the fact that you all will report to Ife.

“The days of politicians coming for votes and disappearing after elections are gone for good, measures are currently being put in place to hold you all accountable.” Ooni said

In the same vein, Lowa Adimula of Ife, Highchief Adeyeye Adekola urged the politicians to be concerned about the town’s development, instead of creating crisis in the land. He explained that politics in the entire Yoruba nation started with the creation of ‘Egbe Omo Ibile’ by the late political sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, lamented that the town is yet to take its place in leadership and infrastructural development due to mismanaged political diferences in the land.

Obalufe of Iremo-Ife, Oba Idowu Adediwura in his contribution warned that the politicians would be held responsible for misconducts of their folowers in the town before, during and after the polls.

Ooni Ogunwusi who is also a Co-chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria however led an elongated prayer session for the politicians, the INEC and the town in general.

Prominent Ife politicians like a former Minister of Water Resources, Engr Ishola Awotorebo, Hon. Rotimi Makinde, Sikiru Ayedun among others attended the peace meeting which hosted candidates like; Abimbola Ajilesoro (PDP House of Reps), Folorunsho Bamisayemi (APC, House of Reps), Ayodele Fanibe (Accord House of Reps).

Others are Hon. Ajibola Famurewa (APC Senate), Olaniyi Adefioye (Accord Senate), Oyedele Omisesan (Accord House of Assembly, Ife East), Idowu Ayeni (PDP House of Assembly, Ife East) and other flagbearers of their respective political parties.