Election: Macaulay Sues For Peace Ahead Of Polls

Ahead of the weekend's general elections, the electorates and political stakeholders have been called to ensure peaceful exercise of their franchise across the state.

Former Secretary to Delta State Government, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay made the call when he played host to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) unit members and executives of the 11 Polling Units of Owhelogbo Ward Five (5), Isoko North Local Government Area.

According to him, as much as the mandate of all party faithfuls is to deliver votes for the victory of all candidates of the party, fomenting or encouraging electoral crisis is not part of the winning strategy.

Macaulay advised electorates to arrive their polling units early enough and should as well vote, wait and monitor their votes.

He said, "we cannot afford to sacrifice our victory on the alter of crisis. All hands must be on deck in this election. Our mandate is to deliver massive votes for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). And that, we must be ready to do peacefully and effectively."

The veteran labour leader, however, stressed the need for electorates to vote with their index finger to avoid invalidation of votes since the voters slot is quite small for the thumb.

In the same vein, he promised to give N100,000 to the polling unit with highest votes for the Peoples Democratic Party in Owhelogbo Ward five.

Present at the meeting included, Dr. Patrick Akporuno, Hon. Mike Ogwah, Mr Sunny Uthoro, among other ward leaders of the party.